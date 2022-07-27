FreeCurrencyRates.com

“Podium finish at Commonwealth Games is our Aim ” Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh

By Harpal Singh Bedi

India hockey captain Manpreet Singh and Chief Coach Graham Reid on Wednesday, asserted that they are not burdened by the expectations of the fans as their aim is a podium finish at the Commonwealth Games.

Addressing a virtual press conference in Birmingham, Reid said, “I must say, I don’t think that anyone’s expectations of us are more than that of our own expectations. We really have high expectations of what we expect from ourselves and also from each other. So, yes, we are not weighed down by these expectations. “

“Of course, we cannot do much about the external expectation, but we can do something about our own expectations and that’s what we do as it keeps the pressure on us but it’s in a good way because we are the ones that can control that.” he added

Meanwhile, Manpreet Singh, who will play his 300th- match for India in the CWG tournament opener against Ghana said, “I am really glad to have played 299 games for India. I am excited about it but my focus at the moment is on the game against Ghana and the team and I am not that concerned about the personal milestone.”

Speaking about the fans’ expectations, Manpreet said, “Yes, we know that fans have expectations from us that we will win a medal here. We discussed the same before arriving here that if our focus is on winning a medal, we will eventually be victorious in our efforts but we need to work on it first.

“We want to do our best in every single game, we are not going to take any team lightly and yes our final goal is to win a medal here.” he added

India will open their campaign against Ghana on Saturday.

