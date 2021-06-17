PM vision of TB-Free India will be achieved by 2025: Harsh Vardhan

BY VINIT WAHI

UNION Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Tuberculosis-Free India will be achieved by 2025.

Chairing a High-Level Meet with Corporates to discuss Voluntary Crowd-Funding for treatment of patients suffering from Rare Diseases, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, TB will be eliminated in the same expeditious manner as Polio.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also enumerated the different steps taken by the government in facilitating creation of an environment which promotes research and development of diagnostic and therapeutic interventions for rare diseases within the country. He also mentioned about the National Digital Portal for Crowd-Funding created by Health Ministry that will enable donors from various sections of the society to take care of patients suffering from rare diseases.

The Minister said, this is a unique initiative by the Ministry and for the first time such a government portal for crowd funding has been created. He said, India has demonstrated unprecedented political commitment to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals target of 2030. He also encouraged enhanced contributions by corporates through CSR initiatives to address important health challenges.