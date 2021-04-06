PM Urges BJP workers to counter false narratives on farm laws, CAA

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime minister Narendra Modi today called upon BJP workers to go to people and counter false narratives that are being built on farm laws, CAA or labour laws.

Addressing BJP’s 41st foundation day today, Mr Modi said, it is a conspiracy to create political instability. Prime minister highlighted that sometimes they say citizenship will be snatched, sometimes it’s farmers’ land, but they are all blatant lies.

He called upon BJP workers to go to people and make people aware. Mr Modi said, BJP not only represents national interest but is also a party of regional aspirations. Saying the party’s mantra has been ‘Vyakti Se Bada Dal Aur Dal Se Bada Desh’, Prime minister reiterated, this tradition continues to this day.

Mr Modi said the party fulfilled Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s vision of one India by scrapping Article 370 and gave Kashmir the constitutional right. He criticised the opposition for their remark that if BJP wins polls, it’s called poll wining machine, but if others win, there is appreciation.

Mr Modi said, people who say BJP is a poll-winning machine, do not understand India’s Constitution and democracy’s maturity. He said the truth is that BJP is not poll winning machine, but a movement that connects with people.