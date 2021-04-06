Centre assures all possible assistance to Uttarakhand govt to control forest fire
Amit Shah holds high level review meeting in wake of naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Jordan: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein placed under house arrest
Odisha imposes night curfew in 10 districts from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2021 06:08:04      انڈین آواز

PM Urges BJP workers to counter false narratives on farm laws, CAA

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime minister Narendra Modi today called upon BJP workers to go to people and counter false narratives that are being built on farm laws, CAA or labour laws.

Addressing BJP’s 41st foundation day today, Mr Modi said, it is a conspiracy to create political instability. Prime minister highlighted that sometimes they say citizenship will be snatched, sometimes it’s farmers’ land, but they are all blatant lies.

He called upon BJP workers to go to people and make people aware. Mr Modi said, BJP not only represents national interest but is also a party of regional aspirations. Saying the party’s mantra has been ‘Vyakti Se Bada Dal Aur Dal Se Bada Desh’, Prime minister reiterated, this tradition continues to this day.

Mr Modi said the party fulfilled Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s vision of one India by scrapping Article 370 and gave Kashmir the constitutional right. He criticised the opposition for their remark that if BJP wins polls, it’s called poll wining machine, but if others win, there is appreciation.

Mr Modi said, people who say BJP is a poll-winning machine, do not understand India’s Constitution and democracy’s maturity. He said the truth is that BJP is not poll winning machine, but a movement that connects with people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL 2021 to begin on April 9

AMN The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL 2021 is all set to begin on 9th April. The opening ma ...

Cricket; Extra responsibility will motivate Rishabh Pant: Coach Ricky Ponting

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 05 April : Delhi Capitals  Head Coach Ricky Ponting,has  hailed  his team's n ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz