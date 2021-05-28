PM to visit Odisha and West Bengal to see impact of Cyclone Yaas

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal today to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas. Mr. Modi will do an aerial survey in affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur.

He will hold a review meeting in Bhubaneswar. The Prime Minister will also take part in a review meeting in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be attending the review meeting called by the Prime Minister. She said that the meeting will be held at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district. The Chief Minister said, the Prime Minister had called her for a meeting tomorrow to discuss the damage caused by the cyclone in the state.

According to a preliminary review by the state government, damage of at least 15,000 crore rupees is expected to have happened in the disaster caused by the cyclone. The Central government has already announced more than 400 crore rupees in advance compensation for the damage caused by the storm. Besides, on behalf of the state government, the Chief Minister said that another 1,000 crore rupees would be allocated for relief and compensation.

Earlier on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Central and State agencies to ensure that normal life is restored at the earliest in the Cyclone Yaas affected areas and relief is appropriately disbursed to the affected people. Chairing a meeting to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas, the Prime Minister noted the effective and proactive role played by the agencies in responding to the challenges thrown by the cyclone.

During the meeting, officials made a detailed presentation on various aspects of preparedness, assessment of damages and related matters. It was discussed that about 106 teams of National Disaster Response Force were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued more than one thousand people and removed more than 2500 trees and poles that had fallen and obstructed the roads. The Army and Coast Guard also rescued marooned persons, while the Navy and Air Force were on .

In the meeting, it was said that though the states are engaged in the assessment of damages caused in the aftermath of the cyclone, from the preliminary reports available, it is seen that due to accurate forecasting, effectively communicating to the people and evacuation in a timely manner have ensured minimal loss to human life. Power and Telecom services have been restored in most of the affected areas.