PM returns to Delhi after concluding his visit to three European countries

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today returned to Delhi after concluding his successful visit to Germany, Denmark and France. It was the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad in 2022. In Berlin, Mr Modi held bilateral talks with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and the two leaders co-chaired the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

It was the Prime Minister’s first IGC with Chancellor Scholz, and also the first such Government-to-Government consultations of the new German government, which assumed office in December last year. During the visit, Mr Modi and Mr Scholz jointly addressed a Business Event. The Prime Minister also addressed and interacted with the Indian community in Germany.

On the second leg of the visit, Mr Modi travelled to Copenhagen and participated in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit hosted by Denmark. The bilateral component of the visit included talks with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen as well as an audience with Queen Margrethe II. The visit provided both sides an opportunity to review the progress, as well as examine ways to further expand the multifaceted cooperation.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also attended an India-Denmark Business Forum and addressed members of the Indian diaspora. During the 2nd India-Nordic Summit, Prime Minister also interacted with other Nordic leaders – Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland.

The Summit focused on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region. The 1st India-Nordic Summit took place in 2018 in Stockholm.

On his return journey yesterday, Mr Modi briefly stopped over in Paris and met French President Emmanuel Macron.