इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2024 05:47:27      انڈین آواز

PM Reiterates Commitment to Make India 3rd Largest Economy at Election Rally in Uttrakhand ￼

Published On:

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister and Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi has reiterated commitment to make India the third largest economic superpower in his third term.

Addressing his first election rally in Uttarakhand for Lok Sabha Polls at Rudrapur in Nainital Udham Singh Nagar parliamentary constituency, Mr Modi spoke about the steps taken by the NDA government for the development of the state. He criticized Congress for opposing the grant of Indian citizenship through CAA. He accused Congress party of neglecting national interests. Mr Modi stated, that if BJP comes to power again, it would accelerate its efforts against corruption. 

BJP candidate and Minister of State Ajay Bhatt is contesting from this seat against Congress candidate Prakash Joshi. It may be recalled that voting is to be held on April 19 in the first phase for all the five Lok Sabha seats of the state. A total of 83 lakh 37 thousand 914 voters of the state will decide the fate of 55 candidates contesting for five Lok Sabha seats of the state.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

