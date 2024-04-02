Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh



AMN / WEB DESK

In a major development Supreme court today granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Excise Policy case. ED did not oppose the bail in the Supreme Court. While granting bail, the Supreme Court said that Sanjay Singh should not make any statement in the media regarding this case.

However, the Supreme Court said that the conditions of bail should be decided by the lower court. A bench of Justice Sanjeev Khanna, Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice PB Varale ordered the release of Sanjay Singh, who was in jail for six months.

The court also said that the exemption given to Sanjay Singh cannot be applied in all cases by considering it as an example. The Enforcement Directorate said that it has no objection if Sanjay Singh is granted bail in the case. Sanjay Singh was arrested by ED on October 4 in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Sanjay Singh.

While sharing the news of the bail, the Delhi Minister wrote on Instagram, “Satyamev Jayate.” Meanwhile, after MP Sanjay Singh got bail, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti said that today truth has won. BJP has used ED, this has been proved today. It has been proved that ED has no evidence against us.

Swati Maliwal said- “Lions cannot be captured for long”

At the same time, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Women Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal also expressed happiness over Sanjay Singh getting bail. Swati Maliwal wrote, “Lions cannot be captured for long!” Long live Sanjay Singh.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari also welcomed the bail granted to Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh from the Supreme Court and said that it is unfortunate that nowadays jail has become the rule and bail is the exception.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh is not in jail at present but he is in the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His wife and children are in the hospital. He is undergoing treatment at BLK Hospital in Karol Bagh. Sanjay Singh’s mother has also come to meet him in the morning.

It is noteworthy that before this, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had also filed a petition for bail in Delhi High Court, but he was not granted bail. While refusing to grant bail to Sanjay Singh, the judge had said that the evidence showed that the accused was involved in money laundering and there was reasonable grounds to believe the offense was committed based on the connection of the proceeds of crime with the scheduled crimes investigated by the CBI.