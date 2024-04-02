FreeCurrencyRates.com

ECI Censured BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate for Derogatory Remarks Against Women

AMN

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has censured BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against women. Strongly condemning the statement made by BJP MP Dilip Ghosh against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, the ECI warned Mr.

Ghosh to remain careful in his public utterances as Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.  The Commission also warned Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory remarks against BJP Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut and asked her to remain careful in her public utterance during MCC. In its orders, the Commission said, they made a personal attack and violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. 

