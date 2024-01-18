PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Leads Nepali Delegation to Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Uganda

WEB DESK

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal left for Uganda, leading a Nepali delegation to attend the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The NAM summit is being held in Kampala, the capital city of Uganda, on January 19-20. PM Dahal-led delegation comprises his daughter Ganga Dahal, Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and senior officials of the Nepal government.

PM Dahal will address the plenary session of the summit that is being held under the theme, ‘Deepening Global Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’ on 19th January. In the course of the summit, the PM will be holding bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the attending countries.

Non-alignment is one of the fundamental principles of Nepal concenring foreign policy. India is a founding member of NAM which was established in 1961.