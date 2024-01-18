Nine killed in Iran in retaliatory strikes by Pakistan on militant targets

AMN

Pakistan carried out an airstrike by hitting militant targets in the border areas of Iran today. At least Nine people, including four children and three women and two men, were killed in the attack, an Iranian official said. Iranian State news agency IRNA said authorities have demanded an immediate explanation from the Pakistani government about the military strikes on a border village in southwestern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

The strike came a day after Islamabad warned Tehran of serious consequences for an unprovoked breach of airspace. A Pakistani military source claimed that they reportedly attacked the posts of two Baloch terrorist groups, the Balochistan Liberation Front and the Balochistan Liberation Army in the Saravan and Jalq areas deep inside Iran. Several locations have been targeted by the Pakistani forces deep inside Iran, the source added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran launched a massive airstrikes targeting Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group that largely operates across the border in Pakistan. Two children were killed and several others injured in the strikes near the Iran border. While speaking at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos yesterday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, claimed that no Pakistani citizens had been targeted. The target was limited to members of Jaish al-Adl, he said. In retaliation, Pakistan has barred the Iranian ambassador from returning to Pakistan.