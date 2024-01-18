इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2024 09:46:44      انڈین آواز
Kuwait forms its first government under country’s new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

Published On: By

AMN

Kuwait formed a new government, the first under the country’s new Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah. The freshly formed cabinet, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, consists of 13 members and includes new appointments for the ministries of oil, finance, and foreign affairs. A notable departure from tradition is seen in the appointment of Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali al-Yahya, marking the first time a non-royal family member has held this position since Kuwait gained independence in 1961.

This development follows the appointment of Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem as the new prime minister earlier this month by Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who assumed office in December after the passing of his predecessor, Sheikh Nawaf. Sheikh Mohammed was tasked with the formation of a new cabinet, as per a royal decree, resulting in the establishment of the current 13-member government.

