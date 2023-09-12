PM praises role of auto industry in country’s growth

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the role of auto industry in the country’s growth. In a message for annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) held in New Delhi today, Mr Modi stressed the need to create a sustainable and environment-friendly ecosystem and sought the Indian automobile industry to draw a pathway towards fulfilling the goals of ‘Amrit Kaal’. The Prime Minister’s address was read out by SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal. In his message, Mr Modi emphasized that the automobile industry is both a catalyst and a beneficiary in the value-creation cycle. The industry has contributed to income growth by employing crores of people, he added.