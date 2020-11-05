2nd batch of three Rafale aircraft lands at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat
PM Modi writes letter to the people of Bihar, seek support for NDA

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that it is a matter of pride that this time development has been the focus in Bihar Assembly elections. In an open letter to the people of Bihar, Mr Modi expressed confidence that with the power of double engine of NDA government at the Centre and JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar, the state will achieve new milestones of development in this decade. He said he is committed for the development of Bihar.

Prime Minister said, Bihar has witnessed development under the NDA government and presented its report card too. He said, the people believe that only NDA government can keep the momentum of development going in Bihar. Mr Modi said, NDA government has done a lot of work in Bihar in the areas of electricity, water, road, education and law and order.

SPORTS

Motorsport: National car racing to resume in bio bubble

AMN / HSB /Chennai After a nine-month break, the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 202 ...

Golf: Akshay Sharma fires 66 in round two to stay in lead

HSB / Panchkula Akshay Sharma fired a six-under-66, a second straight bogey-free round, in Chandigarh . to ...

خبرنامہ

آسٹریا میں ’دہشت گردانہ‘ حملہ، کم از کم پانچ افراد ہلاک، 15 زخمی

یورپی ملک آسٹریا کے دارالحکومت ویانا میں ہونے والے ’دہشت گر ...

امریکی صدارتی انتخابات میں ووٹنگ، نتائج چند روز تک

امریکی صدارتی انتخابات کے سلسلے میں ووٹنگ کا باقاعدہ آغاز ہو ...

برطانیہ میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا لاک ڈاؤن نافذ

برطانیہ کے وزیراعظم بورس جانسن نے ملک میں پھر سے ایک مہینے کا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

