PM Modi writes letter to the people of Bihar, seek support for NDA

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that it is a matter of pride that this time development has been the focus in Bihar Assembly elections. In an open letter to the people of Bihar, Mr Modi expressed confidence that with the power of double engine of NDA government at the Centre and JD(U)-BJP government in Bihar, the state will achieve new milestones of development in this decade. He said he is committed for the development of Bihar.

Prime Minister said, Bihar has witnessed development under the NDA government and presented its report card too. He said, the people believe that only NDA government can keep the momentum of development going in Bihar. Mr Modi said, NDA government has done a lot of work in Bihar in the areas of electricity, water, road, education and law and order.