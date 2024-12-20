The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi to visit Kuwait, 1st visit of Indian PM in 43 years

Dec 20, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Kuwait tomorrow at the invitation of the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.  During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with the leadership of Kuwait. Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Kuwait. Addressing media in New Delhi this evening, Secretary, (CPV and OIA), External Affairs Ministry, Arun Kumar Chatterjee said, this will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years. He said India and Kuwait share an age-old bond characterised by historical yies, robust economic exchanges and vibrant cultural connections. Prime Minister recently met the Crown Prince of Kuwait on the sidelines of the UNGA session in September this year.

