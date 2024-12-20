Sri Lanka to decide on foreign research vessels based on committee recommendations

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka’s foreign minister Vijitha Herath has said that the decision on foreign research vessels visiting Sri Lanka will be taken on the recommendation of a committee. Speaking at a press conference today, on Sri Lanka’s President’s recent visit to India, he mentioned that a committee would be constituted to consider the matter which would prepare a framework for the visit of foreign research vessels. The minister added that the moratorium, on visits of all foreign research vessels to Sri Lanka’s EEZ and Ports, is in place till the 31st of December. The moratorium was imposed last year. Further, Mr Herath said that Sri Lanka will not allow use of its land which will be detrimental to India and the region.

Local media outlets had yesterday quoted Cabinet Spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayatissa that the moratorium has been now relaxed and the government will consider requests by foreign research vessels on a case-by-case basis.

The foreign minister also added that the President’s visit to India was a successful one for the island. Mr Herath elaborated on discussions with the Indian side in various sectors and said that the specific focus had been on the tourism and energy sectors. He was also hopeful that more investments from India could be expected in time to come. The minister also said that President Dissanayake had also visited Jan Aushadhi Kendra in New Delhi to see the scheme first-hand.