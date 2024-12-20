The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka to decide on foreign research vessels based on committee recommendations

Dec 20, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka’s foreign minister Vijitha Herath has said that the decision on foreign research vessels visiting Sri Lanka will be taken on the recommendation of a committee. Speaking at a press conference today, on Sri Lanka’s President’s recent visit to India, he mentioned that a committee would be constituted to consider the matter which would prepare a framework for the visit of foreign research vessels. The minister added that the moratorium, on visits of all foreign research vessels to Sri Lanka’s EEZ and Ports, is in place till the 31st of December. The moratorium was imposed last year. Further, Mr Herath said that Sri Lanka will not allow use of its land which will be detrimental to India and the region.

Local media outlets had yesterday quoted Cabinet Spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayatissa that the moratorium has been now relaxed and the government will consider requests by foreign research vessels on a case-by-case basis.

The foreign minister also added that the President’s visit to India was a successful one for the island. Mr Herath elaborated on discussions with the Indian side in various sectors and said that the specific focus had been on the tourism and energy sectors. He was also hopeful that more investments from India could be expected in time to come. The minister also said that President Dissanayake had also visited Jan Aushadhi Kendra in New Delhi to see the scheme first-hand.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nigeria: Stampede at school Christmas fun-fair kills 35 children, injures 6

Dec 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian President Putin ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

Dec 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US House rejects Trump’s plan to fund federal operations, suspend debt ceiling

Dec 20, 2024

You missed

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

It is Not Appropriate to Hold Protests at any Gates of Parliament: Lok Sabha Speaker

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Productivity of winter session of Parliament remained low due to ruckus created by Opposition: Kiren Rijiju

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ POLITICS

JPC to Scrutinize `One Nation, One Election’ Plan

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passes away at 89

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment