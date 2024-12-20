Pakistan: Imran now sets Dec 22 for ‘Civil disobedience movement’ to meet his demands

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has again warned the government of launching a civil disobedience movement if his “legitimate demands” including the release of under-trial political prisoners and a judicial probe into May 9 events and Nov 26 crackdown on PTI protesters are not met by Sunday (Dec 22).

“These are both legitimate demands, and if the government does not implement them by Sunday, the first phase of the civil disobedience movement, ‘boycott of remittances’, will be launched,” the ousted prime minister said in post on his official X handle.

Khan had deferred the civil disobedience movement for a “few days” on the “PTI leaders’ request” against the backdrop of prevailing ambiguity surrounding the PTI-government dialogue which has been the talk of the town.

Giving details about the movement, Imran — in a post on his official X handle today — said that his party would urge the Pakistanis living abroad to “start the boycott of remittances”.