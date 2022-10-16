PM Modi to kickstart distribution of PMJAY-MA Ayushman cards in Gujarat tomorrow through video conferencing

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the distribution of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana – Mukhyamantri Amrutam, PMJAY-MA Ayushman cards in Gujarat tomorrow through video conferencing. Fifty lakh coloured printed Ayushman cards will be distributed to all the beneficiaries across Gujarat, at their doorstep.

As the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr Modi started the Mukhyamantri Amrutam scheme in 2012 to protect poor citizens from the catastrophic costs of medical treatment and illness. In 2014, the scheme was extended to cover those families who are having an annual income limit of four lakh rupees. Later, this scheme was extended to several other groups as well and was rebranded as Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya (MAV) Yojana. Drawing from the experience of the success of the scheme, in 2018 the Prime Minister launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana providing coverage of up to five lakh rupees per family per year. In 2019, Gujarat government integrated Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya with the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme.