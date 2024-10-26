PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,900 cr in Gujarat on Oct 28

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on the 28th of October, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several projects. During the visit, Mr. Modi, along with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, will inaugurate the TATA aircraft complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited campus. The facility will be the first private sector Final Assembly Line for military aircraft in India.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the Bharat Mata Sarovar and lay the foundation stone for projects worth around 4,900 crores rupees at Amreli. These projects will benefit the citizens of Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Kachchh, and Botad districts of the state.

In a bid to improve connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation for various road projects worth more than 2,800 crore rupees. He will also dedicate to the nation the Bhuj-Naliya Rail Gauge Conversion Project, completed at a cost of around 1,100 crore rupees.

Mr. Modi will also inaugurate various developmental projects worth over 700 crore rupees from the water supply department in Amreli district. The projects include the Navda to Chavand bulk pipeline, which will provide an additional 28 crore litres of water to approximately 67 lakh beneficiaries across 36 cities and 1,298 villages.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for tourism-related development initiatives, which include transforming the Karli Recharge Reservoir at Mokarsagar in Porbandar district into a world-class sustainable eco-tourism destination.