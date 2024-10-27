Telangana Police Suspends 39 Special Police Personnel for Misconduct

AMN / HYDERABAD

The Telangana police has suspended 39 personnel of its Special Police (TGSP) battalion for breaching conduct and alleged incitement leading to agitation within the ranks. The department in a release stated that the constables were found to have behaved inappropriately.

The action followed escalating protests by TGSP personnel and their families demanding better working conditions. The constables and head constables joined demonstrations alongside family members, raising issues over working conditions. Protests have expanded to various districts like Warangal and Kothagudem beside Rajanna Sircilla.

Family members of TGSP constables have voiced concerns over lengthy deployments that keep personnel away from home, affecting family life. They have demanded for a One State, One Police policy beside others to establish parity between district police and TGSP personnel. In-charge Director General of Police Dr Jitender issued a statement cautioning that indiscipline within the TGSP will be met with firm actions and emphasised the need for discipline within the force.