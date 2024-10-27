1.75 Lakh Hectares of Crops Damaged as Cyclone ‘Dana’ Hits Coastal Odisha

In Odisha, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ has badly damaged agriculture and property in the coastal districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Jagatsinghpur. Thousands of hectares of agricultural land are submerged in water, and standing crops in 1.75 lakh hectares have been severely affected by the impact of ‘Dana.’ A central team will soon visit the affected areas to assess the crop loss and submit a report. The severe cyclonic storm has also caused extensive damage to several houses. Many villages are still marooned in rainwater and cut off from the mainland. The Odisha government is carrying out rehabilitation and restoration works on a war footing.

Meanwhile, incessant rains over the last few days caused by ‘Dana’ have raised apprehensions of flooding in low-lying areas of Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. The water levels of the Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha, and Kanshbansh rivers have risen. The administration is prepared to address any emergency arising from floods in the rivers.