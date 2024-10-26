Northern Railway to Operate 195 Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath

To add Over 170,000 Seats for Passengers

AMN

In view of the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals, Northern Railway will operate 195 additional trips of special trains from tomorrow until 7th November for the convenience of passengers. These trains, which especially depart for the eastern regions of the country, will be available from New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations in the National Capital.

Talking to Akashvani News, Northern Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma said that more than 170,000 additional seats will be available for the comfortable travel of passengers this year. He added that around 54,000 seats for unreserved category passengers have also been increased in these special trains.