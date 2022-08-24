PM Modi to inaugurate important health facilities to visit Haryana and Punjab

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate medical facilities at Faridabad in Haryana and at Mullanpur in SAS Nagar district of Punjab to the nation today.

In the morning he will inaugurate the Amrita Hospital built in an area of 133 acres with an estimated expenditure of six thousand crore rupees in Faridabad. Many dignitaries including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal will be present on the occasion.

The hospital, founded by Mata Amritanandamayi ‘Amma’, is the largest and state-of-the-art hospital in the region. Haryana Chief Minister said that with the opening of this hospital, not only the health facilities available to the people of the state will increase but people from neighbouring states will also be benefited.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit Punjab and inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre built on an around 50 acres area at Mullanpur in Punjab. The 300 bedded hospital and research center built at a cost of around 684 crore rupees to provide cancer treatment facility to the people of Northern India and would bolster the cost effective cancer treatment in the State. In view of the Prime Minister’s visit the security has been tightened in the state.