PM Modi to be on two day visit to UAE from Feb 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 13. This will be Mr. Modi’s seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months. The External Affairs Ministry said, during the visit, Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Vice President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He will participate in the ‘World Government Summit 2024’ to be held in Dubai as Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address at the Summit. Mr Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. He will also be addressing the Indian community in the UAE at an event in Zayed Sports city in Abu Dhabi.

India and UAE enjoy warm, close and multi-faceted relations underpinned by strong political, cultural and economic linkages. The Ministry said, following the landmark visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two countries are among each other’s top trading partners with a bilateral trade of about 85 billion US Dollar in 2022-23. UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23.

