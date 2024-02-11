Aam Aadmi Party to contest Lok Sabha elections in Punjab and Chandigarh, on its own

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab and Chandigarh on its own. Addressing a function in Khanna yesterday, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, there will be no alliance with the INDIA bloc in Punjab and Chandigarh. He said, the party will announce candidates for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone seat in Chandigarh within a fortnight. The development comes as a major snub to the Congress, days after Mamata Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will also go solo in West Bengal.