Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for 6 years for anti-party remarks

Congress has expelled its party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam for six years. In a statement, it said, taking into consideration the complaints of indiscipline and repeated statements against the party, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for a period of six years with immediate effect.

Krishnam, also a spiritual leader, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Lucknow on a Congress ticket but lost.

Of late, Pramod Krishnam has been in the news for publicly making remarks against his party. He has of lately been criticising some decisions of the Congress leadership, including that of not attending the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. He had termed the party’s decision to skip the event as unfortunate and said that the country can’t be imagined without Lord Ram.