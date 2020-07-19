PM Modi takes stock of Covid-19 and flood situation in various states

Interacts with CMs of seven states

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephone conversation with Chief Ministers of seven states and discussed the Covid 19 and flood situation in respective states.

These states are Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his interaction with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy today inquired about the current Covid-19 situation in the state.

The Chief Minister briefed him about the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic. In Tamil Nadu, complete lockdown is being observed today for the third consecutive Sunday this July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been told by the state chief minister Edappadi Palaniswamy that the testing in the state has reached about 48-thousand on Saturday.

The chief minister told the Prime Minister that all out efforts are being taken in a concerted manner to bring the situation well under control at the earliest.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive Sunday this month, the state is under complete lockdown.

All major cities and towns wear a deserted look. The police have taken intensified efforts to monitor vehicular movements on the road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal today and discussed various issues including the floods, COVID-19 and Baghjan oil well fire.

Mr. Sarbanand Sonowal appraised the Prime Minister of the prevailing conditions and measures being taken by the Assam government. The Prime Minister assured all help to Assam to tackle the situations.