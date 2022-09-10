PM Modi speaks to his UK counterpart Elizabeth Truss; Discusses several bilateral issues

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Elizabeth Truss on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Saturday.

In a telephonic conversation, both the leaders committed to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UK.

The two leaders discussed various issues of bilateral interest including the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030, ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations, defence and security cooperation, and the people-to-people ties between both countries.

Mr Modi appreciated her contributions to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

On behalf of the people of India, Prime Minister Modi conveyed deep condolences to the Royal family and the people of the UK on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.