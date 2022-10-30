FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi speaks to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, inquires about Morbi cable bridge mishap

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30th October 2022 spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and inquired about the Morbi cable bridge mishap in the state.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, he also has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored. He assured that the Centre will extend all possible help to those affected. The Prime Minister has also sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operation.

The cable bridge collapsed in Machchhu river in Morbi area this evening, leaving several people injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh rupees from Prime Minister National Relief Fund ( PMNRF) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

