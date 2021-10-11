Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
PM Modi speaks to British counterpart Boris Johnson; Reviews progress on India-UK Agenda 2030

FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with British Counterpart Boris Johnson.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral relations since their virtual summit earlier this year and expressed satisfaction at the steps already initiated under the Roadmap 2030 adopted during the virtual summit.

They also reviewed the progress of the Enhanced Trade Partnership and agreed on the potential of rapidly expanding trade and investment linkages between both countries.

The leaders had extensive discussion on issues related to Climate Change, in the context of the forthcoming United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change UNFCCC COP-26 meeting in Glasgow in early November this year.

Mr Modi conveyed India’s commitment to Climate Action, as seen in its ambitious target for expansion of renewable energy and the recently announced National Hydrogen Mission.
The leaders also exchanged views on regional developments, especially the situation in Afghanistan. In this context, they agreed on the need to develop a common international perspective on issues regarding extremism and terrorism, as well as Human Rights and rights of women and minorities.

