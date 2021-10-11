India, China hold 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks to address military standoff

AGENCIES

The 13th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point yesterday. During the meeting, the discussions between the two sides focused on resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

External Affairs Ministry said in a release that the Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements. Indian side said it was necessary that the Chinese side take appropriate steps in the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector.

This would also be in accord with the guidance provided by the two Foreign Ministers in their recent meeting in Dushanbe where they had agreed that the two sides should resolve the remaining issues at the earliest. The Indian side emphasised such resolution of the remaining areas would facilitate progress in the bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas.

The two sides have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground. It is India’s expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.