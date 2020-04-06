PM Modi seeks Opposition support in fight against Coronavirus

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday called former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil to discuss COVID-19 related issues.

He also made calls to former Prime Ministers Dr Manmohan Singh and Mr H D Deve Gowda about the ongoing pandemic.

The Prime Minister also called up leaders of various political parties including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamta Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

Besides, Mr. Modi spoke to TRS Chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, DMK leader M K Stalin and Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.