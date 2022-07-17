Culture of electoral freebies is dangerous for the country: PM Modi says

AMN / LUCKNOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the culture of electoral freebies is dangerous for the country. Mr Modi said those who perpetuate this culture will never build new expressways, airports or defence corridors.

Prime Minister said people of this mindset feel they can buy off voters with freebies. Mr Modi was addressing of function after inaugurating the 296km Bundelkhand Expressway in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

Prime Minister said that unlike the opposition, BJP’s double-engine government in UP had chosen not to take a shortcut and instead work hard to improve the state’s future.

Mr Modi said there was a time when the hinterland had reconciled itself to the idea that only big cities were entitled to privilege of modern modes of conveyance.

The BJP government has changed that perception through its template for governance, he said.

Mr Modi said that with the launch of the expressway, the distance from Chitrakoot and Delhi has been reduced by 3-4 hours. He said this expressway will not speed up travel, but also accelerate industrial progress of the entire Bundelkhand region.

Prime Minister exhorted UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to turn the Bundelkhand Expressway into the nerve centre of a tourism circuit.