AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the Ukraine- situation. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Dr S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other senior officials.

Two days back, the Prime Minister had held a similar meeting on the Ukraine crisis. He has been continuously holding high-level meetings on the Ukraine crisis since the beginning of the conflict.