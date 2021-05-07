PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation with CMs of Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Ministers of Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim on the Covid related situation in these States. Sources in the Central Government said that the Prime Minister took stock of the situation related to health care facilities and vaccination in these States.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister spoke to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand along with Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of COVID related situations in these States and Union Territories.