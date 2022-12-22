PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation in the country

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the covid-19 situation and related aspects in the country.

The meeting was being held in a virtual mode. It was convened in view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were among those attended the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, in a statement in Lok Sabha, Minister Mandaviya asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

On Wednesday, Mandaviya had reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

Yesterday, Dr. Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation in the country. Reiterating that COVID is not over yet, he directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen surveillance.

The Minister also urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against the coronavirus. It was briefed that a new and highly transmissible BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant has been found to be behind a wider surge of COVID infections in China.