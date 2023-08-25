इंडियन आवाज़     25 Aug 2023 01:03:51      انڈین آواز

Pm Modi raises concerns with Chinese President Xi Jinping over unresolved issues along LAC

Published On:

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today raised concerns with Chinese President Xi Jinping over unresolved issues along LAC. This was informed by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra while briefing media in South Africa today. He said  Mr Modi underlined that maintenance of peace, tranquillity in border areas, and respecting LAC are essential for the normalisation of India-China ties

The major outcome of the BRICS Summit is the decision of the BRICS leaders to expand its membership to include six new members. Mr Kwatra said that these six members are Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The Foreign Secretary said that Mr. Modi spoke about an important element, the need to develop resilient and inclusive supply chains. He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted that the BRICS Business Forum is one of the key pillars of the Intra-BRICS partnership. He informed that the Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of mutual trust and transparency in the intra-BRICS country. He said that on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had interactions with other BRICS leaders.

