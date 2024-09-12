PM Modi Offers Prayers To Lord Ganesha At Chief Justice’s Home

THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Sep 11, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Chief Justice DY Chandrachud’s home to take part in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In a video, the chief justice and his wife are seen welcoming PM Modi to their residence. 

PM Modi, donning a traditional Maharashtrian cap, offered prayers and performed aarti of the Lord Ganesha idol with DY Chandrachud and his wife. 

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations kicked off in full swing across India on Saturday. The ten-day long festival will last till September 17 when devotees will bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing his idols. 

