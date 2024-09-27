PM Modi launches 3 PARAM Rudra Supercomputers to facilitate pioneering scientific research

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation three PARAM Rudra Supercomputers in Pune this evening via video conferencing. Mr. Modi also inaugurated a High-Performance Computing (HPC) system tailored for weather and climate research.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said, that with Param Rudra Supercomputers and HPC system, India takes significant steps towards self-reliance in computing and driving innovation in science and tech. He said, in the era of the digital revolution, computing capacity is becoming an alternative for national capability. The Prime Minister said that today is a day of great achievement for India in the world of science and technology. It also reflects how 21st-century India is advancing by prioritizing science, technology, and research. Mr. Modi added that there is no sector that is not directly dependent on technology and computing capabilities and India’s share should not be in bits and bytes but in terabytes and petabytes in this. Mr. Modi said that this achievement proves the country is moving in the right direction at the right pace. This sector is the biggest foundation of India’s success in Industry 4.0.

Mr Modi said that semiconductors have become an essential element of development. He said that the Centre has launched an important initiative, the India Semiconductor Mission and the country is already witnessing its positive results. The Prime Minister also said that India is developing its own semiconductor ecosystem, which will be a crucial part of the global supply chain. In this revolution, India’s share should not be in bits and bytes but in terabytes and petabytes. Mr Modi said, this achievement proves that the country is moving in the right direction at the right pace. The Prime Minister said that the country’s dream is to become self-reliant in the field of technology through scientific research. Mr. Modi said that India is committed to empowering the world and humankind with the help of technology, and initiatives like Digital India, Start-Up India, and ambitious projects like Gaganyaan have been launched for this purpose.

The three PARAM Rudra supercomputers, worth around 130 crore rupees, have been developed indigenously under the National Supercomputing Mission. These supercomputers have been deployed in Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata to facilitate pioneering scientific research.