Global Technology Summit 2025 to begin in New Delhi with theme ‘Sambhavna’

The 9th edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) 2025 will be held in New Delhi from today. The theme for this year’s Summit is Sambhavna – meaning possibilities- and will explore how emerging technologies can drive inclusive growth, strengthen digital governance, and deepen cross-border partnerships.

The three-day summit will feature over 40 public sessions, including keynote addresses, ministerial conversations, expert panels, and strategic conversations. More than 150 speakers from over 40 countries will join discussions on the most pressing tech challenges and opportunities facing the world today. This year, the summit will also amplify the voices of the next generation. Through the GTS Young Ambassadors program, students and young professionals from across the country will contribute directly to policy conversations on digital futures, responsible AI, and global tech norms.