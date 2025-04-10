Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SCIENCE / TECH

Global Technology Summit 2025 to begin in New Delhi with theme ‘Sambhavna’

Apr 10, 2025
Global Technology Summit 2025 to begin in New Delhi with theme ‘Sambhavna’

The 9th edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) 2025 will be held in New Delhi from today. The theme for this year’s Summit is Sambhavna – meaning possibilities- and will explore how emerging technologies can drive inclusive growth, strengthen digital governance, and deepen cross-border partnerships.

The three-day summit will feature over 40 public sessions, including keynote addresses, ministerial conversations, expert panels, and strategic conversations. More than 150 speakers from over 40 countries will join discussions on the most pressing tech challenges and opportunities facing the world today. This year, the summit will also amplify the voices of the next generation. Through the GTS Young Ambassadors program, students and young professionals from across the country will contribute directly to policy conversations on digital futures, responsible AI, and global tech norms.

Related Post

SCIENCE / TECH TOP AWAAZ

DRDO & Navy test fired indigenously developed Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile  

Mar 27, 2025
SCIENCE / TECH

Mind your language: The battle for linguistic diversity in AI

Mar 24, 2025
SCIENCE / TECH

Jitendra Singh discusses expansion of private sector and startup participation with Bill Gates 

Mar 20, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US stocks see biggest rally in years as President Trump pauses tariffs

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tariff Reprieve Fuels Global Stock Gains as U.S.-China Tensions Persist

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asia-Pacific markets surge; Nikkei jumps over 8%, Hang Seng up 4.25%

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia and US hold second round of talks in Istanbul

10 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!