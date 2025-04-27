Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Dr. K. Kasturirangan Cremated with State Honours in Bengaluru

Apr 27, 2025
Eminent space scientist, former ISRO chairman and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Kasturirangan was cremated with full state honours in Bengaluru today. He passed away last Friday at his residence here. A host of dignitaries paid their respects to the late scientist at the Raman Research Institute.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan were among those dignitaries who laid wreaths at the solemn ceremony held at the Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru. Speaking to media persons, Dharmendra Pradhan recalled his interaction with Dr Kasturirangan when he held extensive consultations for the formulation of the National Education Policy and also while he was a Rajya Sabha member. He described Dr Kasturirangan as a scholar with a deep understanding and a holistic approach to the issues.

