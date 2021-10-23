PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa’ programme

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with the beneficiaries and stakeholders of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa’ programme is underway via video conferencing.

The initiative of ‘Swayampurna Goa’, launched on October 1, 2020 was inspired by the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as ‘Swayampurna Mitra’ who ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries through coordination between multiple departments.