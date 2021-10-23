Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
Amit Shah in Srinagar, to meet family members of civilians killed by terrorists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar this morning on a three-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah visited the residence of martyr Parvez Ajmad and is also likely to meet the family members of other civilians killed by terrorists in Srinagar this month.

From the Airport, Amit Shah straightaway proceeded to the residence of martyr Parvez Ajmad, a CID Officer who was shot dead by terrorists four months back and met his family members.

He was received at the Srinagar International Airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State in PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh and other civil and police officials of the Union Territory administration.

The Home Minister will also hold a unified security meet today in Srinagar necessitated in the backdrop of the brutal and barbaric civilian killings perpetuated by terrorists this month that invited a strong denouncement and resentment from all the walks of life.
Mr Shah will also flag-off the first direct international flight services between Srinagar and Sharjah later in the day today.

The Home Minister is also scheduled to visit Jammu tomorrow where he is expected to address a public rally and interact with panchayat members and political workers apart from taking a developmental review of various projects in Jammu Division.

The visit assumes significance since this will be the first visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 that bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

