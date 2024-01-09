PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the country’s largest Global Trade show at Gandhinagar one day ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The PM is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with World Leaders including the President of Timor Leste and President of Mozambique at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar today. He will then hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead a road show from outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport this evening.

He will inaugurate the tenth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit tomorrow at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Spread across an area of two lakh square meters, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade show will be India’s largest-ever Global Trade Show. A total of 100 countries will participate in the trade show as visiting countries, while 33 countries will join as partners. Over 1,000 exhibitors in the research sector representing 20 countries including Australia, South Korea, Singapore, UAE, UK, Germany and Norway will participate in the trade show. This time, the trade show will feature 13 halls, each dedicated to various themes, including ‘Make in Gujarat’ and ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.

Around 450 MSME units will also take part in the Trade show. Cutting-edge products and services across various sectors, including the sunrise industries like electric vehicles, green hydrogen, renewable energy, semiconductors and cybersecurity will be presented in the trade show.