PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the India is progressing as Vishva Mitra in the changing world order and the world is looking at India as an important pillar of stability.

Addressing at the inaugural session of the tenth Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Mr Modi reiterated India’s commitment to develop sustainable industries infrastructure, new age skills, green and clean energy and semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

Prime Minister expressed confidence that India will be among the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Assuring full support to the businesses, Mr Modi resolved to support businesses in achieving their dreams.

Prime Minister said with the tenth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the India’s relations with UAE and Africa have further strengthened. He called the summit as a true gateway for the development. Mr Modi said the country has witnessed a revolutionary transformation in digital infrastructure and huge expansion of the road, rail, water and air infrastructure.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest of the event. President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi and President of Timor Leste José Ramos-Horta, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel along with business representatives from more than 100 countries attended the inaugural session.