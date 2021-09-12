PM Modi inaugurates Sardardham Bhavan

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the state of art Sardardham Bhavan through video conferencing at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi has also laid the foundation stone of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralay on this occasion. AIR Ahmedabad correspondent reports that the Sardardham has been constructed at the cost of 200 crore rupees.

It has modern facilities like a hostel, library, career guidance and training center for boys and girls coming from rural areas and a multipurpose auditorium. Sardardham Bhavan at Vaishnodevi circle in Ahmedabad has been developed by Patidar Samaj. Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshotam Rupala, Anupriya Patel, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and MPs and MLAs from Patidar Samaj in Gujarat remained present at the venue on this occasion.