इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2024 09:29:18
PM Modi Inaugurates 9th Raisina Dialogue with Greek PM Mitsotakis as Chief Guest

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9th edition of Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi today. Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis joined the inaugural session as the Chief Guest.

Delivering a keynote address at the event, Greek Prime Minister said that India is a great power on the world stage, and an important ally in the pursuit of peace and security. He mentioned that India is a rising force at the heart of the G20, and a leading player in the fight against climate change. He urged the Indian Prime Minister to go further in strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

He added that today is a moment for both to reflect upon and celebrate the strength of a partnership between the two nations. He said, it is a partnership between two allies, two countries that share similar values and a partnership between the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy. 

Prime Minister of Greece said that India is the world’s fastest big economy and Greece has over the past years enjoyed some of the fastest growth rates of any European country. He emphasised that  Mutual investment is a major goal of our bilateral relations and India is already investing heavily in Greece’s infrastructure, including the construction of the new airport. He added that the volume of our bilateral trade is on an upward trend.

External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar also addressed the gathering on the occasion. He said, India’s growing interest in the Mediterranean region is an important facet of our steady rise. Dr Jaishanakr said, the India-Greece partnership will serve as an anchor.

The three-day Dialogue will witness participation of representatives from over 100 countries including Ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, Military Commanders, Captains of Industry, Technology Leaders, Academics, Journalists, and Scholars on Strategic Affairs. 

The Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. It is committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. The theme of this edition is “Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create”. Over the course of three days, decision-makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, over six thematic pillars.

These include Tech Frontiers: Regulations and Realities, Peace with the Planet: Invest and Innovate, and War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries. Over two thousand 500 participants from about 115 countries will be joining the Dialogue in person, and the proceedings will be viewed by millions across the world on various digital platforms. 

