India, China hold 21st round of Corps Commander Level Meeting for peace and tranquility in border areas

AMN / WEB DESK

The 21st round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the 19th of this month. External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that the discussions built on the previous rounds, seeking complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas.

The two sides shared their perspectives on this in the talks which were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.

Both sides have agreed to maintain communication on the way ahead through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms. They also committed to maintaining peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in the interim.