FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Oct 2022 07:16:02      انڈین آواز

PM Modi in Ayodhya, takes part in Diwali celebrations

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / AYODHYA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ayodhya, where he he took part in Diwali Deepotsav celebrations associated with lord Ram.

He also offered prayers to Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Prime Minister was accompanied by governor Anandiben Patel and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

He inspected the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He will be performing the rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shri Ram later.

A total of 16 grand tableaux based on episodes from the Ramayana were taken out in Ayodhya as celebrations for the sixth edition of Deepotsav. A record 18 lakh earthen lamps been lit for Deepotsav.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the tableaux, which were taken out from Udaya intersection to Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Ayodhya after laying the foundation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat defending champion Australia by 89 runs

AMN New Zealand beat Defending Champion Australia by 89 runs in the opening match of T-20 World Cup Super 1 ...

Gaurika, Amandeep in four-way lead  as  15 Indians make the cut at Hero Women’s Indian Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 21 October :  Two  home challengers  Gaurika Bishnoi&n ...

Fifth Khelo India Youth Games-2022 to be held in Madhya Pradesh in January-February next year

AMN The Fifth Khelo India Youth Games -2022 will be held in Madhya Pradesh. The games will be held from 31s ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart