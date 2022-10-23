PM Modi in Ayodhya, takes part in Diwali celebrations

AMN / AYODHYA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ayodhya, where he he took part in Diwali Deepotsav celebrations associated with lord Ram.

He also offered prayers to Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Prime Minister was accompanied by governor Anandiben Patel and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

He inspected the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He will be performing the rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shri Ram later.

A total of 16 grand tableaux based on episodes from the Ramayana were taken out in Ayodhya as celebrations for the sixth edition of Deepotsav. A record 18 lakh earthen lamps been lit for Deepotsav.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the tableaux, which were taken out from Udaya intersection to Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Ayodhya after laying the foundation.