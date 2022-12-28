PM Modi in Ahmedabad to meet his ailing mother

PM Modi’s mother Hiraba, 100, was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre earlier today.

file photo

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad to meet his mother Hiraba, 100, who has been admitted there.

A statement from UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said the condition of Heeraben Modi — who turned 99 in June this year — is stable. The hospital has not shared any other information.

The BJP’s Gujarat MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain have reached the hospital.

The Prime Minister, who has often spoken of his bond with his mother, visited her recently when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the recently held Assembly polls. Visuals of the Prime Minister chatting and having tea with Heeraben Modi had then emerged on social media.

The Gujarat government also put off the weekly cabinet briefing that was to be held by its spokesperson and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, who has rushed to the U N Mehta Hospital.

The news of Heeraben Modi’s hospitalisation comes shortly after the Prime Minister’s brother Prahlad Modi and other family members were injured in a car accident at Mysuru in Karnataka.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared good wishes for PM Modi’s mother. “The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, you have my love and support in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon,” Mr Gandhi tweeted, in Hindi, for his prime political rival.