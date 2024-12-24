PM Modi holds pre-budget consultation with economists in New Delhi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in a pre-budget consultation with eminent economists at NITI Aayog in New Delhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subhramanyam and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The Pre-Budget consultations for Union Budget 2025-26 started on 6th of this month. Mrs Sitharaman had held consultations with finance Ministers of various states, farmer associations, economists and MSMEs. The Union Finance Minister is likely to present the Budget for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on coming 1st February.