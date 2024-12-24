The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM Modi holds pre-budget consultation with economists in New Delhi

Dec 24, 2024
PM Modi holds pre-budget consultation with economists in New Delhi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in a pre-budget consultation with eminent economists at NITI Aayog in New Delhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subhramanyam and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The Pre-Budget consultations for Union Budget 2025-26 started on 6th of this month. Mrs Sitharaman had held consultations with finance Ministers of various states, farmer associations, economists and MSMEs. The Union Finance Minister is likely to present the Budget for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on coming 1st February.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Smartphone exports surpass Rs 1 lakh crore under PLI scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dec 24, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Popcorn Politics: GST Council’s Multi-Rate Decision Sparks Debate on ‘Good and Simple Tax’

Dec 23, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Agriculture is spine of rural development: VP Dhankhar

Dec 23, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Dubai transforms into festive wonderland to celebrate Christmas 2024

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Smartphone exports surpass Rs 1 lakh crore under PLI scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah chairs review meeting on implementation of 3 new criminal laws with NCRB

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM Modi holds pre-budget consultation with economists in New Delhi

24 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment